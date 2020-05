May 15 (Reuters) - Outlook Therapeutics Inc:

* OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2020 AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.36

* ENROLLMENT IN NORSE 2 REGISTRATION CLINICAL TRIAL REMAINS ONGOING AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN CALENDAR Q3 2020

* OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS - ON TRACK TO REPORT TOPLINE DATA RESULTS FROM NORSE 1, FIRST REGISTRATION CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING ONS-5010 IN AUGUST 2020