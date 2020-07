July 7 (Reuters) - Outlook Therapeutics Inc:

* OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS COMPLETES PATIENT ENROLLMENT FOR NORSE 2 STUDY OF ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA™ (BEVACIZUMAB-VIKG)

* OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS INC - PIVOTAL NORSE 2 SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA EXPECTED TO BE REPORTED IN THIRD CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: