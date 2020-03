BRIEF-Outotec Initiates Employee Cooperation Negotiations For Temporary Lay-Offs In Finland

March 31 (Reuters) - Outotec Oyj:

* OUTOTEC INITIATES EMPLOYEE COOPERATION NEGOTIATIONS FOR TEMPORARY LAY-OFFS IN FINLAND

* NEGOTIATIONS CONCERN ENTIRE PERSONNEL, APPROXIMATELY 1400 EMPLOYEES IN FINLAND.

* AT THIS STAGE, DETAILS CONCERNING TEMPORARY LAY-OFFS CANNOT BE ESTIMATED, AS THESE WILL BE DETERMINED IN COURSE OF NEGOTIATIONS.

* TEMPORARY LAY-OFFS WOULD LAST FOR A MAXIMUM OF 90 DAYS.