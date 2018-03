BRIEF-Outstanding Tax Liability Of ZM Silesia Set At 28.9 Mln Zlotys Plus Interest

March 12 (Reuters) - IMPEXMETAL SA AND BORYSZEW SA:

* RECEIVE INFORMATION FROM TAX AUTHORITIES WHICH SET OUTSTANDING TAX LIABILITY OF THEIR UNIT ZM SILESIA

* OUTSTANDING TAX LIABILITY OF ITS UNIT SET AT 28.9 MILLION ZLOTYS PLUS INTEREST OF 15.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* OUTSTANDING TAX LIABILITY RELATES TO VAT TAX FOR 2012

* TAX AUTHORITIES’ DECISION IS NOT FINAL AND NOT BINDING

* TAX AUTHORITIES' DECISION IS NOT FINAL AND NOT BINDING

* BOTH COS PLAN TO APPEAL AGAINST IT AND PLAN TO RECOGNIZE THE RELATED RISK IN THEIR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FY 2017