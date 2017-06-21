FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OvaScience appoints Christopher Kroeger as CEO
June 21, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-OvaScience appoints Christopher Kroeger as CEO

2 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - OvaScience Inc:

* OvaScience appoints Christopher Kroeger, M.D., M.B.A., as chief executive officer

* Will restructure its organization, including reducing its workforce by approximately 50 percent

* Says it will discontinue ongoing efforts related to augment treatment outside of North America

* OvaScience Inc - upon Kroeger's transition to OvaScience, Michelle Dipp plans to step down as executive chairman, will serve as an advisor to company

* OvaScience Inc says restructuring will enable company to extend its cash position into Q1 of 2020

* Christophe Couturier, company's chief financial officer, is stepping down

* OvaScience - Richard Aldrich, co-founder of ovascience, who has been on board of directors since 2011, will continue to serve as lead independent director

* Jonathan Gillis will assume couturier's responsibilities

* Expects its operating cash burn for 2017 to be lower than previously indicated

* OvaScience Inc - says will have sufficient funds to support its revised operating plan into Q1 of 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

