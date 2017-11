Nov 9 (Reuters) - OVB HOLDING AG:

* CONFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR‍​

* 9-MONTH TOTAL SALES COMMISSIONS OF € 166.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: € 171.1 MILLION)​

* 9-MONTH OPERATING RESULT AT 10.5 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 12.4 MILLION EUROS)​