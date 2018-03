March 23 (Reuters) - Ovb Holding Ag:

* EXPECTS SLIGHT DECLINE IN REVENUE FOR 2018 AND OPERATING RESULT OF 13.0 TO 13.5 MILLION EUROS

* VERY SOLID FINANCIAL SITUATION OF THE OVB GROUP WILL ENABLE DIVIDEND CONTINUITY TO BE MAINTAINED

* AT € 16.0 MILLION, OPERATING PROFIT WAS 3.3 PERCENT DOWN ON THE FIGURE FOR PREVIOUS YEAR OF € 16.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)