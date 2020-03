March 18 (Reuters) - Oventus Medical Ltd:

* SUPPLY LINES FOR OVENTUS PRODUCT ARE NOT AFFECTED BY CURRENT ENVIRONMENT

* IMPLEMENTING COST SAVING MEASURES TO PRESERVE CAPITAL FOR EXPECTED REBOUND IN PATIENT FLOW

* FORECASTED NET SPEND FOR MARCH QUARTER HAS BEEN REVISED DOWN BY ONE THIRD

* STRATEGIC RESPONSE TO COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: