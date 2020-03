BRIEF-Over 19,000 RBS staff worked from home as of Monday -CEO

March 17 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC :

* OVER 19,000 RBS STAFF WORKED FROM HOME AS OF MONDAY, FUNCTIONALITY TO HAVE 36,000 AND INCREASINGLY WE WILL DO THAT - RBS CEO ROSE

* PAYMENT LEVELS GOING THROUGH CLOSE TO BLACK FRIDAY LEVELS WITH NO ISSUES WHATSOEVER - RBS CEO ROSE

* RBS EXECUTIVE TEAM ALREADY WORKING ON SPLIT SITES, ‘WE ARE ABLE TO MANAGE BUSINESS AS USUAL’ - RBS CEO ROSE

* RBS MONITORING ANY SOLVENCY ISSUES FOR BUSINESSES, IFRS9 IS AN ISSUE FOR US BUT TOO EARLY TO SAY HOW THIS WILL EVOLVE - RBS CEO ROSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Iain Withers)