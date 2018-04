April 17 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd :

* OCBC BANK PRICED A$600 MILLION OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2021

* NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT 3-MONTH BANK BILL SWAP REFERENCE RATE PLUS 0.70% PA, PAYABLE QUARTERLY IN ARREAR