Feb 14 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd :

* NET PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR Q4 OF 2017 (“4Q17”) OF S$1.03 BILLION WAS 31% ABOVE S$789 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 19 CENTS

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME GREW 14% TO S$1.42 BILLION

* COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 13.9%