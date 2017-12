Dec 4 (Reuters) - Overseas Shipholding Group Inc:

* OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP ANNOUNCES CFO APPOINTMENT

* OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP INC - RICHARD L. TRUEBLOOD WAS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ON DECEMBER 1, 2017

* OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP INC - TRUEBLOOD HAS BEEN SERVING AS OSG'S INTERIM CFO SINCE JULY