May 7 (Reuters) - Overstock.com Inc:

* OVERSTOCK.COM CEO ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGES TO ACCELERATE TZERO

* OVERSTOCK.COM INC - SAUM NOURSALEHI, FORMERLY PRESIDENT OF CO, WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CEO OF TZERO

* OVERSTOCK.COM - PATRICK BYRNE TO GIVE UP TZERO CEO TITLE AND ASSUME ROLE OF TZERO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: