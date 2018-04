BRIEF-Overstock.Com To Purchase Common Stock In Elio Motors

April 24 (Reuters) - Overstock.com Inc:

* OVERSTOCK.COM TO PURCHASE COMMON STOCK IN ELIO MOTORS

* OVERSTOCK.COM INC - OVERSTOCK AGREED TO BUY $2.5 MILLION OF NEWLY ISSUED SHARES OF ELIO STOCK AT $2.75 PER SHARE

* OVERSTOCK.COM - ELIO INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF NEW INVESTMENT BY CO TO FUND CAPEX AND REPAY CERTAIN OUTSTANDING DEBT AND ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

* OVERSTOCK.COM INC - ELIO MOTORS ANNOUNCED IT EXPECTS TO LAUNCH A SECURITY TOKEN OFFERING TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, FUND PRODUCTION OF ELIO VEHICLE

* OVERSTOCK.COM INC - EXPECTED THAT ELIO MOTORS' SECURITY TOKEN OFFERING WILL INCLUDE A PRE-SALE OF ELIOCOIN