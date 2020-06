June 11 (Reuters) - Ovid Therapeutics Inc:

* OVID THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION FOCUSED ON ACCELERATING THE DEVELOPMENT OF NEW TREATMENTS FOR RARE NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES

* OVID THERAPEUTICS - COLLABORATION WITH COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY IRVING MEDICAL CENTER RESEARCHERS

* OVID - COLLABORATION TO ADVANCE GENETIC BASED THERAPIES FOR RANGE OF RARE NEUROLOGICAL CONDITIONS, COMPLEMENTARY TO CO'S CURRENT PIPELINE