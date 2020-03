March 30 (Reuters) - Ovid Therapeutics Inc:

* OVID THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES INITIAL DATA WITH SOTICLESTAT IN CDKL5 DEFICIENCY DISORDER AND DUP15Q SYNDROME

* OVID THERAPEUTICS INC - SOTICLESTAT CONTINUES TO APPEAR TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED; MAJORITY OF 11 PATIENTS SHOWED A REDUCTION IN SEIZURES

* OVID THERAPEUTICS INC - ALL PATIENTS THAT HAVE COMPLETED PHASE 2 ARCADE STUDY TO DATE HAVE OPTED TO ENROLL IN ENDYMION OPEN-LABEL EXTENSION STUDY