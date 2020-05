BRIEF-Ovid Therapeutics Inc - Ov101 Met Study's Primary Objective Of Safety And Tolerability

Ovid Therapeutics Inc:

* OVID THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM THE PHASE 2 ROCKET TRIAL OF OV101 FOR THE TREATMENT OF FRAGILE X SYNDROME

* OVID THERAPEUTICS INC - OV101 MET STUDY’S PRIMARY OBJECTIVE OF SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY

* OVID THERAPEUTICS - OV101 PRODUCED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN BEHAVIORAL, FUNCTIONAL SYMPTOMS IN INDIVIDUALS WITH FRAGILE X SYNDROME

* OVID THERAPEUTICS INC - PROVIDED PRELIMINARY FINDINGS FROM SKYROCKET, A NON-DRUG INTERVENTIONAL STUDY IN FRAGILE X SYNDROME.

* OVID THERAPEUTICS INC - SKYROCKET TRIAL DATA WILL HELP INFORM FUTURE STUDY DESIGN

* OVID THERAPEUTICS - TO REQUEST MEETINGS WITH REGULATORS TO DISCUSS DEVELOPMENT PATH, REGISTRATION PATHWAY FOR OV101 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: