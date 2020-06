June 19 (Reuters) - Ovid Therapeutics Inc:

* OVID THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES FDA RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE DESIGNATION FOR OV101 FOR THE TREATMENT OF ANGELMAN SYNDROME

* OVID THERAPEUTICS - MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FROM FDA, PROVIDING VALUE AS CO WORKS ON COMPLETNG OF NEPTUNE TRIAL

* OVID THERAPEUTICS INC - TOPLINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN Q4 OF 2020 FROM PHASE 3 NEPTUNE TRIAL IN ANGELMAN SYNDROME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: