BRIEF-Ovid Therapeutics Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.35

March 11 (Reuters) - Ovid Therapeutics Inc:

* OVID THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS, PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE FOR 2020

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.35

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.41 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* OVID THERAPEUTICS - AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TOTALED $76.7 MILLION

* OVID THERAPEUTICS - EXPECTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ROCKET TRIAL & SKYROCKET TRIAL IN FRAGILE X SYNDROME EARLY IN SECOND QUARTER OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: