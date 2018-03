March 29 (Reuters) - Ovid Therapeutics Inc:

* OVID THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CORPORATE PROGRESS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.45

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.41 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* OVID THERAPEUTICS - PLAN TO INITIATE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL WITH OV101 FOR TREATMENT OF ADOLESCENTS AND YOUNG ADULTS WITH FRAGILE X SYNDROME IN 2018

* TOPLINE DATA FOR PHASE 1B/2A CLINICAL TRIAL OF TAK-935/OV935 EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF 2018