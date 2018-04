April 20 (Reuters) - OVOSTAR UNION NV:

* FY NET PROFIT $22.9 MILLION VERSUS $22.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE $98.7 MILLION VERSUS $77.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN 2017 EGG PRODUCTION INCREASED BY 12 PERCENT YOY TO 1.66 BILLION EGGS (1.48 BILLION EGGS YEAR AGO)

* IN 2017 CO'S TOTAL POULTRY FLOCK INCREASED BY 1.7 PERCENT YOY TO 7.7 MILLION HENS (7.6 MILLION YEAR AGO)