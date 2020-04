BRIEF-Ovostar Union FY Net Result Turns To Loss Of $20.0 Mln

April 24 (Reuters) - Ovostar Union NV:

* FY NET LOSS $20.0 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF $17.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE $104.7 MILLION VERSUS $125.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NEGATIVE EBITDA $15.5 MILLION VERSUS POSITIVE EBITDA OF $21.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EPIDEMIC NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMEDIATE MATERIAL IMPACT ON GROUP’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* DOES NOT EXCLUDE THAT ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN COULD HAVE POTENTIAL IMPACTS ON GROUP'S PROFITABILITY, MAINLY WITH REFERENCE TO OPERATING INCOME AND COST OF RISK