April 25 (Reuters) - Ovostar Union NV:

* Q1 TOTAL, LAYING FLOCK REMAINED UNCHANGED IN YOY TERMS, EQUALLED TO 7.7 MILLION, 6.5 MILLION HENS RESPECTIVELY

* Q1 SALES VOLUME OF SHELL EGGS INCREASED BY 24% TO 342 MILLION EGGS PARTIALLY THROUGH EGG TRADING

* Q1 VOLUME OF SHELL EGGS PROCESSED INCREASED BY 40% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO 139 MILLION EGGS

* Q1 SALES VOLUME OF DRY EGG PRODUCTS INCREASED BY 7% TO 594 TONS