April 19 (Reuters) - Italian retailer OVS:

* CEO SEES “MATERIAL INCREASE” IN EBITDA AND IMPROVEMENT IN NET FINANCIAL POSITION IN 2018

* CEO SAYS DECISION TO NOT PAY DIVIDEND MUST NOT BE LINKED TO FINANCIAL PROBLEMS, GROUP WANTS TO KEEP “AMMUNITION TO CREATE VALUE”

* ITALIAN MARKET STILL NEGATIVE IN FEBRUARY AND MARCH AFTER A DIFFICULT JANUARY, WITH CURRENT FOREX HEDGING SEES SIGNIFICANT BENEFITS FROM EURO/DLR TREND IN 2018, 2019 - SLIDE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)