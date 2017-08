June 15 (Reuters) - OVS SPA

* Q1 NET SALES EUR 319.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 299.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EARNINGS BEFORE TAX EUR 13.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS 2017 TARGETS ARE CONFIRMED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)