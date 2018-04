April 25 (Reuters) - Owens Corning:

* REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 SALES $1.7 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.62 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.96 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80

* FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO CONVERT ADJUSTED EARNINGS INTO FREE CASH FLOW AT ABOUT 100%

* CAPITAL ADDITIONS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $500 MILLION

* EXPECTS AN ENVIRONMENT IN 2018 CONSISTENT WITH CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. HOUSING STARTS AND GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION GROWTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: