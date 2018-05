BRIEF-Owens Corning Says On May 4, 2018, Owens Corning Entered Into A Credit Agreement

May 4 (Reuters) - Owens Corning:

* OWENS CORNING - ON MAY 4, 2018, OWENS CORNING ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* OWENS CORNING - CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES COMPANY’S EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 13, 2015

* OWENS CORNING - COMPANY DID NOT INCUR ANY EARLY TERMINATION PENALTIES IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT

* OWENS CORNING - CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $800 MILLION

* OWENS CORNING - CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON EARLIER OF MAY 4, 2023

* OWENS CORNING - IN ADDITION, ON MAY 4, 2018, COMPANY ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDMENT TO ITS TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, DATED OCTOBER 27, 2017