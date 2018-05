May 16 (Reuters) - Owens-Illinois Inc:

* O-I ANNOUNCES PLANT CLOSURE IN ATLANTA

* OWENS-ILLINOIS INC - CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018

* OWENS-ILLINOIS INC - FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT

* OWENS-ILLINOIS INC - APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE

* OWENS-ILLINOIS INC - CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-I NETWORK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: