Dec 5 (Reuters) - Owens-Illinois Inc:

* OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP INC- ANNOUNCED CO‘S UNIT INTENDS TO OFFER $310 MILLION OF ITS SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 IN PRIVATE OFFERING

* OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP - EXPECTS TO USE OFFERING‘S PROCEEDS, WITH CASH, TO REPAY ALL AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO‘S EURO-DENOMINATED TERM LOAN A FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: