Feb 19 (Reuters) - Owens & Minor Inc:

* OWENS & MINOR INC - TWO UNITS OF CO AND O&M FUNDING LLC ENTERED INTO AN ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM

* OWENS & MINOR- PURSUANT TO RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM, AMOUNT OF LOANS MADE BY LENDERS WILL NOT EXCEED $325 MILLION OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME

* OWENS & MINOR - RECEIVABLES SECURITIZATION PROGRAM MATURES ON FEB 17, 2023 Source: (bit.ly/39KN4q7) Further company coverage: