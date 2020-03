BRIEF-Owens & Minor Posts Qtrly Loss Per Share Of $0.65

March 4 (Reuters) - Owens & Minor Inc:

* OWENS & MINOR REPORTS 4TH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY ADJUSTED. NET INCOME PER SHARE, NON-GAAP, CONSTANT CURRENCY $0.26

* QTRLY REVENUE $2,191 MILLION VERSUS $2,434 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED. NET INCOME PER SHARE, NON-GAAP $0.24

* QTRLY GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.65

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.23, REVENUE VIEW $2.48 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES 2020 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RANGE OF $0.50 TO $0.60

* BELIEVES INVESTMENTS WILL POSITION IT TO GENERATE SUSTAINED ANNUAL DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS GROWTH BEYOND 2020

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.78 — REFINITIV IBES DATA