BRIEF-Owens & Minor Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.08

May 6 (Reuters) - Owens & Minor Inc:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.04 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CONFIRMS EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR

* EXPECT Q2 TO BE VERY CHALLENGING DUE TO SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN ELECTIVE PROCEDURES

* RE-CONFIRM FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $0.50 TO $0.60

* QTRLY REVENUE $2.12 BILLION VERSUS $2.35 BILLION

* REDUCTION IN SURGICAL PROCEDURES WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT REVENUE AND PROFIT FOR Q2

* APPROVED Q2 2020 DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.0025 PER SHARE, PAYABLE ON JUNE 30, 2020

* ELECTIVE PROCEDURES ARE ASSUMED TO RECOVER AT AN ACCELERATED RATE DURING Q3 AND Q4 OF 2020

* OWENS & MINOR- SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN ELECTIVE SURGICAL PROCEDURES, WHICH BEGAN MID-MARCH, IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH END OF THE 2ND QUARTER

* OWENS & MINOR - EXPECTS TO CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF AMERICAS BASED PPE AT OR NEAR FULL CAPACITY THROUGH END OF 2020

* BELIEVES THAT IT REMAINS POSITIONED TO DELIVER SUSTAINED DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS GROWTH BEYOND 2020

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $2.09 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.54 — REFINITIV IBES DATA