* OWENS & MINOR REPORTS 1ST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q1 REVENUE $2.37 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.39 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.47 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY REVENUES WERE $2.37 BILLION VERSUS. $2.33 BILLION A YEAR AGO

* CO IS OPERATING UNDER 2 STRATEGIC BUSINESS UNITS -GLOBAL SOLUTIONS & GLOBAL PRODUCTS