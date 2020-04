BRIEF-Owens & Minor Says Entered Agreement For Sale Of Movianto Business, Certain Support Functions In Dublin Office, To Walden Group Sas

April 9 (Reuters) - Owens & Minor Inc:

* OWENS & MINOR INC - ON APRIL 6, ENTERED AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF MOVIANTO BUSINESS, CERTAIN SUPPORT FUNCTIONS IN DUBLIN OFFICE, TO WALDEN GROUP SAS

* OWENS & MINOR INC - PRICE PAYABLE BY WALDEN GROUP SAS FOR DIVESTITURE IS $133 MILLION IN CASH

* OWENS & MINOR INC - CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THAT DIVESTITURE WILL CLOSE IN H1 OF 2020

* OWENS & MINOR INC - DUE TO IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS , THERE IS A POSSIBILITY THAT DIVESTITURE CLOSING WILL BE DELAYED