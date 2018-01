BRIEF-Owens & Minor Sees FY'17 EPS Of $1.17 To $1.20

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Owens & Minor Inc:

* SEES FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.17 TO $1.20

* ‍OWENS & MINOR REVISES EXPECTATIONS FOR 2017 EARNINGS AND REVENUES​

* ‍OMI‘S BOARD APPROVES 1% INCREASE IN Q1 2018 DIVIDEND​

* FOR 2017 ESTIMATES THAT NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE FOR PERIOD WILL BE IN A RANGE OF $1.58 TO $1.61

* BELIEVES THAT 2017 REVENUES WILL BE IN A RANGE OF $9.20 BILLION TO $9.32 BILLION

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.78, REVENUE VIEW $9.41 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* OWENS & MINOR - Q4 ‍PERFORMANCE AFFECTED BY INCREASED PRICE,MARGIN COMPRESSION, LONGER THAN EXPECTED SALES CYCLES FOR CO‘S FEE-FOR-SERVICE BUSINESSES​

* “DISAPPOINTED” WITH OUR RESULTS FOR 2017 AND Q4

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A Q1 2018 DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER SHARE

* ‍PERFORMANCE DURING Q4 OF 2017 WAS ALSO AFFECTED MORE RECENTLY, PRODUCT SUPPLY ISSUES WITH CERTAIN LARGER MANUFACTURERS​