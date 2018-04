April 3 (Reuters) - Owens Realty Mortgage Inc:

* OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE INC ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT TO PERMANENTLY REDUCE MANAGEMENT FEES AND EXPENSES

* AMENDMENT REFLECTS AGREEMENT OF BOARD,MANAGER TO IMPLEMENT CHANGES TO MANAGER'S COMPENSATION STRUCTURE AS OF APR 1, 2018