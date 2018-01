Jan 3 (Reuters) - Comerica Inc:

* OWL ROCK CAPITAL SAYS ‍ON JANUARY 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH COMERICA BANK - SEC FILING

* OWL ROCK - ‍COMERICA AGREED TO PROVIDE A $50 MILLION COMMITMENT THROUGH ACCORDION FEATURE IN CO'S SUBSCRIPTION CREDIT FACILITY, DATED AUG 1, 2016​