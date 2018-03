March 13 (Reuters) - Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd:

* OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY ‍LOSS PER SHARE $0.00​

* OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY ‍NET PREMIUMS EARNED TOTALED $227,000 COMPARED WITH $11.4 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016​ Source text (bit.ly/2p7eZeW) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)