May 14 (Reuters) - Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd:

* OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD - Q1 OPERATING PERFORMANCE NOT AFFECTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD - FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 CO INCURRED A NET LOSS OF $364,000 OR $0.06 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: