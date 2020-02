Feb 21 (Reuters) - Oxe Marine AB:

* OXE MARINE AB (PUBL) INTERIM REPORT 1 OCTOBER TO 31 DECEMBER 2019

* Q4 OPERATING LOSS OF SEK 22.8 M (LOSS SEK 27.4 M)

* OUR EXPECTED START DATE OF OXE300 PRODUCTION IN MAY 2020 REMAINS UNCHANGED AND WE ARE INCREASING OUR PLANNING AND EXECUTION RESOURCES

* IS AWARE OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC AND CONTINUES TO MONITOR ITS POTENTIAL IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAIN AND SALES IN AFFECTED REGIONS.