BRIEF-Oxford Announces Trial Investigating Dosing With Alternating Vaccines

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Oxford University:

* OXFORD LEADS FIRST TRIAL INVESTIGATING DOSING WITH ALTERNATING VACCINES

* OXFORD UNIVERSITY - ALTERNATING DIFFERENT COVID-19 VACCINES FOR FLEXIBILITY IN DELIVERY AND LOOK TO HOW TO INCREASE PROTECTION AGAINST NEW STRAINS.