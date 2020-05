May 22 (Reuters) - University of Oxford:

* OXFORD UNIVERSITY, ASTRAZENECA START PHASE II/III HUMAN TRIALS FOR EXPERIMENTAL COVID-19 VACCINE

* NEXT STUDY ON COVID-19 VACCINE TO ENROL UP TO 10,260 ADULTS & CHILDREN; TO INVOLVE NUMBER OF PARTNER INSTITUTIONS ACROSS COUNTRY

* PHASE III PART OF COVID-19 VACCINE STUDY INVOLVES ASSESSING HOW VACCINE WORKS IN LARGE NUMBER OF PEOPLE OVER THE AGE OF 18