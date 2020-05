May 21 (Reuters) - Oxford Biodynamics PLC:

* BOARD IS UNABLE TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR

* COVID-19 HAD AN IMPACT, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE, ON TIMING OF CERTAIN EXISTING PROJECTS

* CASH & FIXED TERM DEPOSITS AT 30 SEPT 2019 £15.5M, SUFFICIENT TO FUND PLANNED ACTIVITY FOR SEVERAL YEARS