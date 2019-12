BRIEF-Oxford Biomedica Announces Extension Of Commercial Supply Agreement

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Oxford BioMedica PLC:

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC - EXTENSION OF COMMERCIAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA - TO GET MINIMUM $75 MILLION FROM NOVARTIS OVER NEXT 5 YRS IN MANUFACTURING REVENUE WITH EXTRA UNDISCLOSED PROCESS DEVELOPMENT FEES

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC - MID SINGLE DIGIT £M PAYMENT WILL ALSO BE PAID IN MEDIUM TERM AS A FACILITY RESERVATION FEE

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA - WILL DEDICATE MANUFACTURING FACILITY TO NOVARTIS WITHIN ITS NEW 7,800M COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING CENTRE OXBOX, IN OXFORD, UK

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA - EXTEND COMMERCIAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH NOVARTIS FOR MANUFACTURE OF LENTIVIRAL VECTORS FOR NOVARTIS CAR-T PORTFOLIO