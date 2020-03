March 18 (Reuters) - Oxford BioMedica PLC:

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC - LICENSE & SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH JUNO THERAPEUTICS

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC - UNDER TERMS OF LSA, OXFORD BIOMEDICA WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $10 MILLION IN CASH

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA - UNDER TERMS, CO TO ALSO RECEIVE POTENTIALLY UP TO $86 MILLION UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF CERTAIN DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY MILESTONES