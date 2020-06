BRIEF-Oxford Biomedica Announces Proposed Placing To Raise Up To £40 Mln

June 18 (Reuters) - Oxford BioMedica PLC:

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC - PROPOSED PLACING OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC - PLACING IS PROPOSED TO RAISE UP TO £40 MILLION, BEFORE EXPENSES

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC - INTENTION TO CONDUCT A NON-PRE-EMPTIVE PLACING REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 6.5% OF COMPANY’S EXISTING ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA- NET PROCEEDS OF PLACING TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL RESOURCES FOR WORK INVOLVED WITH RELATING TO POTENTIAL COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATES

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC - £5M REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A HIGH STREET BANK IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE AVAILABLE TO GROUP IN NEAR TERM

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC - INITIAL CLINICAL TRIAL DATA FOR COVID-19 VACCINE (AZD1222) IS EXPECTED DURING Q3 2020

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC - IS TARGETING SPIN OUT / OUT-LICENSE OF ONE IN-HOUSE PRODUCT CANDIDATE PRIOR TO YEAR END

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC - PRICE PER PLACING SHARE IS 800 PENCE