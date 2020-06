June 8 (Reuters) - Oxford BioMedica PLC:

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC - UPDATE ON SANOFI OPHTHALMOLOGY PROGRAMMES

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC - COLLABORATION AND LICENCE AGREEMENT WITH BIOVERATIV REMAINS UNAFFECTED

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA - SANOFI INTENDS TO RETURN TO OXB RIGHTS TO CERTAIN OPHTHALMOLOGY GENE THERAPY PROGRAMMES

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC - TIMING OF RETURN OF THESE PROGRAMMES AND OPERATIONAL DETAILS ARE YET TO BE DETERMINED