BRIEF-Oxford Biomedica Says Total FY Revenue Excepted To Be C.£65 Million

March 18 (Reuters) - Oxford BioMedica PLC:

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA - TOTAL FY REVENUE EXCEPTED TO BE C.£65 MILLION, SLIGHT DECLINE ON PRIOR YEAR DUE TO LOWER MILESTONE AND LICENSING REVENUE

* OVERALL OPERATING EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO SHOW A LOW SINGLE DIGIT LOSS IN SECOND HALF

* OXFORD - ENTERED INTO MAJOR NEW LICENCE AND 5-YEAR CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH JUNO THERAPEUTICS FOR INITIALLY FOUR CAR-T AND TCR-T PROGRAMMES

* OXFORD CO TO RECEIVE $10 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT, UP TO $86 MLN IN DEVELOPMENT AND REGULATORY MILESTONES FOR AGREEMENT