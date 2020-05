BRIEF-Oxford Biomedica Signs Clinical & Commercial Supply Agreement With Astrazeneca UK

May 28 (Reuters) - Oxford BioMedica PLC:

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC - SIGNED A ONE YEAR CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ASTRAZENECA UK LTD

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC - AGREEMENT RELATES TO GMP MANUFACTURE OF ADENOVIRUS VECTOR BASED COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE, AZD1222

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA- ASTRAZENECA WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CO’S NEW COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING CENTRE OXBOX, LOCATED IN OXFORD, UK

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC - PRODUCTION WILL BE FROM ONE OF GROUP’S RECENTLY APPROVED GMP SUITES IN OXBOX

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC - COMMERCIAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT MAY BE EXTENDED FURTHER DEPENDING ON PROGRESSION OF PROGRAMME

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA -INITIAL DEAL REQUIRES CO TO GIVE ASTRAZENECA WITH MULTIPLE BATCHES OF VACCINE, MAJORITY EXPECTED TO BE PRODUCED THROUGHOUT 2020