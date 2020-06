BRIEF-Oxford Biomedica Signs Collaboration Agreement With Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre

June 8 (Reuters) - Oxford BioMedica PLC:

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC - SIGNS FIVE YEAR COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH VACCINES MANUFACTURING AND INNOVATION CENTRE

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC - VMIC WILL PROVIDE MANUFACTURING EQUIPMENT FOR CO TO RAPIDLY EQUIP TWO NEW GMP MANUFACTURING SUITES

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA - AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURING CAPACITY AND ENABLE FURTHER SCALE UP FOR AZD1222 FROM SUMMER OF 2020

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC - SUITES COULD ALSO POTENTIALLY BE UTILISED FOR OTHER VIRAL VECTOR VACCINE CANDIDATES

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC - VMIC FACILITY IS DUE TO OPEN IN MID-2021, A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: